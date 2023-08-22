ADVERTISEMENT

Judges saw great diversity at Cowra Wine Show

Natalie Cleghorn of Michelton Wines and Master of Wine Toni Paterson at the Cowra Wine Show presentation dinner.

Cowra Wine Show chairman of judges Toni Paterson, Master of Wine, told guests at the show’s presentation dinner that she saw “great diversity in style, intensity and character” at this year’s show.

The major awards were presented at the show’s presentation dinner held in the showground pavilion on Saturday 5 August, 2023.

Past committee member Terry Coates had said in 2001, “the Cowra Wine Show exists to serve the Australian wine industry as a whole. We look to serve big and small producers, new and established companies, and we look at quality across the whole spectrum. So you can be starting out in the wine industry or you can be someone who is highly acclaimed, you can still feel free to enter”.

Patterson, said Coates’ quote “resonated” with her and perfectly captured the essence of the Cowra Wine Show.

“I most certainly saw great diversity in style, intensity and character,” Paterson said.

“The primary role of a show is to reward exhibitors for their top wines, that’s what it’s all about.

“The Cowra Wine Show has layers, we unearthed new wines and new producers that may not have been known before.

“Of course, we like to see big names come out with the awards because we know they’re established producers, but it is amazing to uncover these lesser known gems,” Paterson said.

While praising the gold medal winning wines from the Cowra Wine Show and Australian Single Vintage Wine Show Paterson said wine lovers should not underestimate the quality of the silver and bronze medal winning wines.

“Silvers often reach the gold medal discussion, but there might be one judge that just won’t budge, so it sits on the silver,” Paterson said.

“They’re often those wines that are better value, because they’re still amazing wines but not at the price of a gold or top gold.

“Don’t dismiss the bronze either, because every wine that gets a bronze medal is a fantastic example of their type.

“Quality can come in many different forms,” Paterson told guests at the dinner.