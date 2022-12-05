ADVERTISEMENT

Diversity shines in Adelaide Hills Wine Show

Image Adelaide Hills Wine Region

Adelaide Hills wineries came together over the weekend to celebrate both the celebration of the 25th Anniversary and Trophy announcements for the 2022 Adelaide Hills Wine Show at the National Wine Centre.

Outstanding diversity was apparent in the results of the Wine Show, with each varietal trophy being won by a different winery.

“It is wonderful to see so many different producers celebrated across the varietal trophies,” President of the Adelaide Hills Wine Region, Alex Trescowthick said.

“It is clear that the Adelaide Hills is not a region with just a small handful of leading wineries. Rather, there are dozens of exceptional wine producers here, all shining in unique ways each year.”

Best Wine of Show was awarded to the Seven Eves 2021 Whole-Bunch Syrah. The wine is made from grapes grown in the sustainably farmed Saint Clar vineyards in Macclesfield by dynamic winemaking duo Benjamin Caldwell and Mauricio Ruiz Cantu. The wine was also awarded the Best Red Wine of Show and Best Shiraz of Show trophies.

“Seven Eves 2021 Whole-Bunch Syrah is a stunning example of bright, beautifully crafted Syrah, showcasing the pristine varietal character of Shiraz grown in the Adelaide Hills,” According to Toby Barlow, who is in his third and final year as Chief of Judges at the Show.

“Seven Eves had some very strong competition. Whilst there were less Shiraz entries than previous years, the 2021 vintage is exceptional and this was reflected across a superb Shiraz class; beautifully balanced, expressive wines with supple, well composed tannins.”

The most hotly contested category was Chardonnay, which received the most entries comprising 107 of the 607 wines entered in the entire show.

In the end, the Lofty Valley Estate 2020 Lani’s View Chardonnay was chosen for the Best Chardonnay of Show trophy, as well as the Best Single Vineyard Wine of Show. This was topped off with the Best White Wine of Show, earning Lofty Valley Estate the title as the Best Producer under 100 tonnes.

“There’s a reason that Adelaide Hills Chardonnay is getting so much attention at wine shows around Australia, with the quality of vintages in recent years,” Barlow said.

“The two Chardonnay classes – 2021/22 vintage and 2020/older – revealed many fabulous wines of presence, drive and finesse. It was a joy to tease out the top ones which showed fruit intensity, complexity, winemaking artefact and direction.

“Whilst many golds were worth of being in trophy contention, the Lofty Valley’s 2020 Lani’s View Chardonnay showed beautiful persistence and maturity and won the day.

“Grüner Veltliner was also looking particularly smart. This variety is well suited to the Adelaide Hills and the winemaking has matured to create wines of fruit purity, texture and mindful acidity balance.”

Completing the diversity theme were many other grape varieties rapidly gaining traction in the Adelaide Hills.

The “Other Whites” class saw Gold Medals across Albariño, Fiano, Arneis and Vermentino wines. In “Italian Red varieties” Gold Medals were awarded for Nebbiolo, Nero D’Avola and Sangiovese, with Gamay getting a nod of approval within “Other Reds”.

In his speech acknowledging the 25th Anniversary of the Wine Show, Alex Trescowthick credited the Show for its role in driving wine quality by encouraging Hills’ winemakers to benchmark against their peers.

2022 TOP TROPHY WINNERS

Best Wine of the Show

Seven Eves 2021 Whole Bunch Syrah

Best Red Wine of the Show

Seven Eves 2021 Whole Bunch Syrah

Best White Wine of the Show

Lofty Valley Estate 2020 Lani’s View Chardonnay

Best Producer of the Show <100 tonnes

Lofty Valley Estate

Best Producer of the Show >100 tonnes

Sidewood Estate

Best Wine of Provenance

Penfolds 2021, 2017, 2012 Bin A Chardonnay

Best Single Vineyard Wine

Lofty Valley Estate 2020 Lani’s View Chardonnay 2022

TROPHY WINNERS BY STYLE/VARIETY

Best Sparkling Wine of the Show

Deviation Road 2016 Beltana Blanc de Blancs

Best Chardonnay of the Show

Lofty Valley Estate 2020 Lani’s View Chardonnay

Best Riesling of the Show

Pike and Joyce 2022 Ceder Riesling

Best Sauvignon Blanc of the Show

Mt Lofty Ranges Vineyard 2022 Old Cherry Block Sauvignon Blanc

Best PInot Gris/Grigio of the Show

Riposte 2022 The Stiletto Pinot Gris

Best Grüner Veltliner of the show

Artwine 2022 In The Groove Grüner Veltliner

Best White Wine in Classes Other

Patritti Wines 2021 Vermentino

Best Rosé of the Show

Howard Vineyard 2022 400 Metre Range Rosé

Best Pinot Noir of the Show

Sidewood 2021 Signature ‘Oberlin’ Pinot Noir

Best Shiraz of the Show

Seven Eves 2021 Whole Bunch Syrah

Best Cabernet family or Blend of the Show

Basket Range Wine 2021 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Tempranillo of the Show

The Pawn Wine Co. 2021 Tempranillo

Best Red Wine in Classes Other

Berrigan 2021 Shining Rock Vineyard Sangiovese

Best Wine in Museum Classes

Karrawatta 2016 Anth’s Garden Chardonnay

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!