Jim Barry continues partnership with McGrath Foundation

Image courtesy Jim Barry Wines.

Jim Barry Wines has continued its support of the McGrath Foundation with the release of two additional new wines under The Nurse Series range to help raise funds for McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

Following the launch of the partnership with the McGrath Foundation in November 2021, the winery announced a three-year commitment to raise $420,000 to fund a specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurse in South Australia.

Now, the company have set a new goal of funding a second nurse, through sales of The Nurse Series wines.

Sam Barry, Sales and Marketing Director, Jim Barry Wines said the launch of the new range of wines is another step towards strengthening the partnership with the McGrath Foundation and funding McGrath Breast Care Nurses in Australia.

“We began the relationship with the McGrath Foundation in November 2021, when we launched the popular Jim Barry Rosé at Adelaide Oval,” he said.

“We aim to continue to raise much needed funds by extending the wine choices available to our supporters.

“The launch of the Nurse Series wine range will allow us to raise vital funds, with $1.00 from every bottle of wine sold contributing to our target.”

The McGrath Foundation currently employs 185 McGrath Breast Care nurses around Australia.

Jim Barry Wines are aiming to help the McGrath Foundation in their target to fund 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses by 2025.

With 1 in 7 Australian women diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, each additional McGrath Breast Care Nurse added to the national network is critical to providing personalised care.

CEO of the McGrath Foundation Holly Masters said the Foundation is grateful for the continued support of Jim Barry Wines.

“We are incredibly excited to be expanding our partnership with Jim Barry Wines through the launch of the Nurse Series Wines range,” she said.

“Our mission is to ensure that no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a breast care nurse and partnerships, such as this, are vital in helping us fund McGrath Breast Care Nurse right across Australia to provide vital care and support to families experiencing through breast cancer.”

