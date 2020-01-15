January issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker out now!

In this first issue of the 2020s, we introduce climate change as our new annual theme by including opinions from divergent viewpoints within the industry on this hotly debated topic and its implications for grape and wine producers as a whole.

Our theme for this issue is vintage preparation, which is also being affected by our changing climate.

Journalist Samuel Squire talks to growers to find out what new challenges are cropping up and how they’re responding.

We also unearth some of the ways that Victoria’s grapegrowers are combatting the effects of an ever-warming and drier climate.

With bushfires continuing to pose a threat to regions across Australia, we called upon experts from the Australian Wine Research Institute to reveal how growers can best assess the risk of smoke taint to their fruit.

Regular writer Sam Bowman recently travelled to Italy to attend SIMEI, the International Enological and Bottling Equipment Exhibition, as well as its companion event, the Enovitis Business vineyard technology equipment exhibition, and he writes about both the innovative viticultural and winemaking equipment and technology that made an impression.

Victorian assistant winemaker Mark Hickin recently travelled to the Alsace region of France and he shares his experiences and learnings in terms of both viticultural and winemaking practices.

Also in Winemaking, we chat with New Zealand winemaker Daniel Schwarenbach, who’s brought the wines of Alsace home to his Nelson vineyard.

For our regular Behind the Top Drops column, writer Rhys Howlett shines a light on Jim Barry Wines’ Watervale Riesling from the Clare Valley.