International Women’s Day 2019 at Château Tanunda

Château Tanunda is celebrating International Women’s Day with Michelle Geber being nominated for a 2019 Telstra Business award.

Leading the family business to success in the Australian, Chinese and European markets and consolidating the luxury wine strategy of the company, Geber’s leadership has driven growth both domestically and internationally.

“Stepping into my life’s purpose has been thrilling. This in not just a job or career goals, it’s much bigger for me, this business is my very core,” Geber said. “Sometimes it’s daunting but it’s also very exciting because of the tremendous possibilities. I thrive on challenge and new frontiers has always been an expertise, so it’s enormously rewarding to see both the business transform and our people grow.”

Geber is one of a select few, female managing directors leading a wine business which thrives in the luxury part of the market through the Old Vines Expressions range of wines, Single Vineyard and ‘The Chateau’ range.

Closely following the Barossa Old Vine Charter, Château Tanunda have created a unique, award winning range of ‘Old Vine Expressions’ wines which allow customers to experience wines made from vines aged over 50, 100 and 150 years old.

The old vine expressions range of wines are currently featured in the Sydney duty free as well as being featured daily at the Barossa Cellar Door along with a host of new VIP tasting experiences. Visitors can take part in daily winery tours, various tutored tastings, degustation events whilst staying in one of the privately owned Barossa guesthouses all available for rent daily.

The latest experience being launched today is a barrel experience where guests can taste straight from the barrel during a curated tasting session in the midst of the cellar.

Privately hosted by one of the luxury wine specialists, the Barrel tasting not only gives you a sneak peek into what’s to come, but also a unique opportunity to taste a wines’ progression during oak maturation and gain a whole new perspective on the winemaking process.