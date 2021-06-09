International webinar to promote Australian concept of climate crisis mitigation

The Porto Protocol is an international, non-profit Foundation, created to foster climate change solutions for the wine industry.

Information exchange is a major mission, and Climate Talks (webinars) are a major focus, with large international audiences.

An upcoming 60-minute webinar with the title “Mitigating Carbon throughout the Wine Value Chain” has been organised by Richard Smart and features two Australian speakers.

These are Kieran Hirlam of the AWRI, who will present carbon footprint analyses of Australian wine with special emphasis on packaging, and Dr Heena Panchasara of University of Central Queensland, who will propose pyrolysis treatment of vineyard and winery waste streams.

Richard Halstead, UK-based CEO of Wine Intelligence will discuss alternate packaging, including consumer reactions and environmental attributes.

The session will be moderated by Tiago Alves de Sousa, leading Portuguese academic and distinguished winemaker-wine producer.

Organisers of the climate talk series are especially excited to have a seminar addressing climate crisis mitigation.

The webinar will be on Friday July 2nd, 10 am Lisbon time (GMT +1), and the same day in the evening 7 pm AEST.

Register here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!