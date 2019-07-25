International Stewards Program Announced

In another first the Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) has now formally commenced its International Stewards Program.

The International Stewards Program aims to allow wine industry professionals to experience the Challenge and the largest collection of Riesling in the Southern Hemisphere without the limitations of the blind tasting process imposed on the judges.

As Stewards they are able to see the wines on display before they are judged and their layout by style and region.

CIRC allocates an Associate Judging position for the Stewards so the International Stewards will be able to rotate through this position along with their Australian colleagues and experience judging at the Challenge first hand.

Conceived during the 19th Challenge in 2018, the concept has moved a step further after almost 12 months of planning, with the appointment of Demi Yao (YAO Xuenan) and Gary Low CS as International Stewards to the 20th Challenge.

Demi Yao is a WSET Diploma level student, based in Beijing. Demi is being jointly sponsored to attend by Dragon Phoenix Consulting (Beijing) and the CIRC.

Gary Low CS is Singapore based, where he is Head Sommelier with the prestigious JAAN Restaurant, Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel The Stamford.

Founded in 2000, the Canberra International Riesling Challenge celebrates the Queen of Grapes, Riesling, aiming to improve the quality of Riesling available to consumers and to improve consumers’ understanding and appreciation of Riesling.

The Challenge is the largest single varietal wine show in the Southern Hemisphere usually attracting over 500 entries from 7-10 countries. Entries are judged according to their age and style and they are presented to the judges by growing region so that the distinctive regional characteristics that develop in Riesling guide the judging. The best wines from each region are then selected to compete for style and national trophies.