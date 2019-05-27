International media expert returns home for impact conference

Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA) is pleased to announce Felicity Carter as a Keynote Speaker for the Conference to be held in Orange this September.

A European-based Aussie, international wine judge, editor-in-chief of Meininger’s Wine Business International Magazine and member of Gourmet Traveller’s WINE list of the year award panel, Felicity’s engaging presentation will offer surprising, and timely, insights into the future of media and what wineries can do to stand out in an increasingly crowded wine landscape.

Matthew Moate, WISA executive officer, is pleased that the Impact Conference, now in its second year, has attracted one of the world’s most exciting wine media specialists.

“After exceeding expectations in 2018 we are looking to raise the bar even further this year” said Moate. “Bringing the conference to one of Australia’s emerging wine regions will provide an opportunity for exciting new connections to be created along with the learnings from a great lineup of international and national speakers.”

Carter’s Keynote will focus on global media trends and how to make your mark, future tech, and she’ll explore the questions, “are we at peak social media?”, and “what should you be paying for?”

The second Wine Industry IMPACT Conference will continue to focus on the Direct to Consumer (DTC) sales channel in Australia plus cover essential marketing, tourism, e-commerce and data topics. The Conference will gather wine producers, marketers, salespeople and suppliers together at a two-day conference in Orange from September 17-18 plus an exciting regional road trip option on September 19.