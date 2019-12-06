Interim determination to recognise new wine region of Wilyabrup

The Geographical Indications Committee has made an interim determination to recognise Wilyabrup as a separate geographical indication within the broader Margaret River wine region in Western Australia. The decision is open for public comment until 13 March 2020.

The proposed boundaries for the new Geographical Indication (GI) of Wilyabrup can be viewed online at www.wineaustralia.com/interim-determination-wilyabrup.

Presiding member of the Geographical Indications Committee, Dennis Mutton, said the interim determination marked the commencement of the final public consultation phase.

“A GI identifies wine as originating in a specific region or locality where its characteristics can be attributable to their geographic origin,” Mutton said.

“Within Australia, our GIs are listed on the Register of Geographical Indications and Other Terms. The use of terms on the Register is regulated through the label integrity program, administered by Wine Australia, to ensure the truth and the reputation for truthfulness of Australian wine labels.”

After considering submissions received before 13 March 2020, the Geographical Indications Committee will decide whether to make a final determination of whether to enter Wilyabrup onto the Register of Geographical Indications and Other Terms. Final determinations are subject to appeal in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

If entered onto the Register of Geographical Indications and Other Terms, Wilyabrup would become a registered GI within Margaret River; just as Albany, Denmark, Frankland River, Mount Barker and Porongurup are registered GIs within Great Southern.

If Wilyabrup becomes a registered GI, a wine with the single GI claim ‘Wilyabrup’ would have to be made from at least 85 per cent of the fruit grown within the delineated boundary. It would remain open to producers within Wilyabrup to use the Margaret River GI.

Photos provided by Wine Australia