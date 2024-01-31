ADVERTISEMENT

Bragato Research Institute appoints interim CEO

Dr Bruce Campbell. Image courtesy Bragato Research Institute

Dr Bruce Campbell CNZM has been appointed as interim CEO for Bragato Research Institute, with his appointment effective from Wednesday 7 February.

Campbell has been a Bragato Research Institute (BRI) director for five years and was previously a chief operating officer at Plant & Food Research. He is a recipient of the 2017 Prime Minister’s Science Prize, 2017 Horticulture New Zealand Industry Service Award and 2016 Royal Society of New Zealand Thomson Medal for outstanding leadership of agricultural and horticultural science. Campbell has a PhD in plant sciences from the University of Sheffield.

More recently, Campbell has been instrumental in setting up BRI’s Research Governance Committee, which is focused on ensuring BRI delivers strong value from science by responding to the industry’s evolving research needs and effectively transferring new knowledge to winegrowers, with the goal to set the wine industry up for long-term success.

Campbell expressed his enthusiasm for the new position.

“I am excited to step into this role of interim CEO at BRI during this pivotal transition. Our team is currently building valuable innovations that not only expand our knowledge but also create significant new opportunities for the wine industry.”

BRI chair Mark Gilbert expressed his gratitude towards the outgoing CEO and welcomed Campell into the new position.

“We thank outgoing CEO Jeﬀrey Clarke for the contributions has made to BRI. Bruce will provide continuity and energy to BRI during this transition.”

BRI said it expects to announce a permanent CEO appointment in the next few months, with advisor Sheffield currently conducting a search nationally and internationally.

“We aim to attract a skilled science leader to help take us on the next phase of the wine industry’s innovation journey,” said Gilbert.

