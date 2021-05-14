Institute of Masters of Wine Australian Symposium 2022 cancelled

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) and Wine Australia have regretfully decided that the 10th International Symposium cannot be held in Australia in 2022.

IMW Executive Director Adrian Garforth MW said the ongoing uncertainty around international travel made it too difficult to plan the event confidently. Therefore, the difficult decision has been made to defer the event.

‘We will look at the possibility of holding an alternative event elsewhere in 2023, but we need to consider our options carefully in light of the ongoing pandemic’, Mr Garforth said.

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Andreas Clark said that it was disappointing that the event, announced at the close of the 2018 Symposium, had to be deferred, but Wine Australia understood the challenges.

‘We retain the right to bid for Australia to host the 2026 Symposium, confident that by the time decisions have to be made, we will be much clearer about travel options, and health regulations will be clearer.’

Mr Clark said Wine Australia would become a Major Supporter of the IMW for a 5-year term recognising the IMW’s importance as a key partner within the international wine community.

Mr Garforth concluded by saying ‘We are delighted to welcome Wine Australia into the IMW family of supporters. This long-term agreement will build upon the relationship developed over the last two years and should pave the way towards an exceptional event in 2026’.

