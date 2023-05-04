ADVERTISEMENT

10th international Institute of Masters of Wine symposium sells out

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has unveiled the full programme of events at the organisation’s 10th annual symposium, A Taste for the Future, with the flagship event including a line-up of tastings, debates and internationally renowned speakers ranging from Jancis Robinson MW to actor and winery owner John Malkovich.

With the full schedule of sessions confirmed, the Institute has announced that the symposium has now completely sold-out, with 500 wine professionals registered to attend, four months ahead of the event’s kick off on 29 June – 2 July 2023 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Sessions already exciting attendees include tastings and discussions on topics such as the next frontiers in wine research moderated by professor Hans R. Schultz, a cool future for Pinot Noir led by Jasper Morris MW, and a special interview led by Susie Barrie MW and Peter Richards MW with actor John Malkovich.

The closing keynote will be given by the 2022 Woman of the Year (the drinks business), Dr Laura Catena, fourth generation Argentinian winemaker.

“The breadth and quality of the symposium’s agenda is truly remarkable, and a testament to the hard work undertaken by Caro Maurer MW, Alison Flemming MW and the wider team in bringing together such a compelling series of tastings and seminars, delivered by some of the most knowledgeable voices from across our industry,” Julian Gore-Booth, IMW executive director said.

“We are all very much looking forward to welcoming all 500 wine professionals and enthusiasts to Wiesbaden this summer, for what will no doubt be the flagship industry event of the year, as we take a critical look at the world of wine and its future, providing a level of insight and expertise the industry has come to expect from the Institute of Masters of Wine.”

The IMW’s international symposium is regarded as the marque event in the global wine calendar, launching in Oxford in 1982 and last hosted in Logroño, Spain in 2018.

Returning for 2023, the 10th international symposium will run over 4 stimulating days, focusing on trends currently defining the industry and how the industry will evolve in the future. Attendees can expect world[1]class tastings, thought-provoking presentations and controversial debate touching on themes from the impact of climate change to diversity in the wine industry.

Alongside the IMW, hosting the 10th international symposium is the Deutsches Weininstitut (DWI), the city of Wiesbaden, and the Federal State of Hesse. Following a successful bid process, this hallmark event has been brought to Germany for the first time.

After the extensive tastings, presentations and debates, wine culinary dinners are on the programme for the experts, many of which are sponsored by members of the IMW’s international supporter community.

The final gala evening is organized by Wines of Germany (DWI) together with the 13 wine regions of in Biebrich Castle (Schloss Biebrich) generously provided by the Hessen State Government.

Furthermore, the symposium organisers have received invaluable support and sponsorship from many renowned brands and organisations in the industry, highlighting a global mission to promote excellence and innovation in the world of wine.

