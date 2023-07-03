ADVERTISEMENT

The Institute of Masters of Wine announces 11th international symposium will be hosted in Adelaide

Image courtesy Fleet Street

After four days of tasting, debate and insight, the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) concluded the 10th international symposium by announcing Adelaide as the next host region for the event, with the symposium heading to South Australia in 2026.

The IMW’s international symposium is regarded as the marque event in the global wine calendar. Having launched in Oxford in 1982, the symposium returned for its 10th event in 2023, and was attended by over 500 wine professionals and enthusiasts in Wiesbaden, Germany. Centred on the theme of A Taste for the Future, the 10th international symposium delivered a schedule of tastings and discussions, covering topics ranging from the next frontiers in wine research moderated by Prof. Hans R. Schultz, a cool future for Pinot Noir led by Jasper Morris MW, and a special interview led by Susie Barrie MW and Peter Richards MW with one of Hollywood and Broadway’s most esteemed actors, John Malkovich.

“I’m so pleased to announce Adelaide as the host region for the 11th IMW international symposium. Australia, and Adelaide in particular, is at the forefront of so much innovation in the wine world so it is a natural destination for the next symposium. This will be an event you won’t want to miss,” said Julian Gore-Booth, the executive director at IMW.

With the event in Wiesbaden wrapped up, the IMW now turns its attention to Adelaide, as the organisation begins planning the programme of activity for the 11th international symposium in 2026.

“We’re thrilled that IMW symposium is coming to Adelaide in 2026 and look forward to showcasing Australia’s world-class wines and wine regions. It’s such a fantastic opportunity to bring leaders in wine together and share our passion for Australia’s diverse and exciting wine scene,” said Dr Martin Cole, CEO of Wine Australia.

Adelaide was due to host the conference in 2022, however it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Australia Government is helping to fund the event, with the support of Wine Australia, South Australian Wine Industry Association, Australian Grape and Wine, the Australian Wine Research Institute, the University of Adelaide, and the Adelaide Convention Bureau.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!