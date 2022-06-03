Industry leader returns to share manufacturing outlook at 2022 PACKWINE Forum & Expo

Paul Baggio, managing director of Della Toffola Pacific and one of Australia’s leaders in winemaking and packaging technology, will again share his valuable insights as a speaker at the upcoming 2022 PACKWINE Forum & Expo.

Mr Baggio has extensive experience at the forefront of wine machinery manufacturing, following a decades-long career in the local industry. Under his management, Della Toffola Pacific has become one of the dominant suppliers to the wine industry across Australia and New Zealand, with more grape presses sold in these markets than any other brand.

Mr Baggio has joined the line-up of expert industry presenters who will, in PACKWINE’s on-demand webinar in September, address topics related to the latest packaging trends and innovations to enhance wine products.

After the enormous success of last year’s inaugural event, PACKWINE in 2022 again includes a trade exhibition featuring top wine packaging suppliers and an awards presentation to celebrate the year’s best packaging designs.

Della Toffola Pacific is supporting the event as PACKWINE’s 2022 Patron Sponsor. As part of the company’s involvement, the Della Toffola Best Luxury Package Design Award will be presented as part of the PACKWINE 2022 Design Awards.

The PACKWINE 2022 Forum & Expo will be published in the September issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine sector’s leading industry publication, while digital content will be published online.

With packaging remaining a critical factor in the success of wine branding and sales, PACKWINE 2022 will be an essential event for all wine professionals wanting to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.

Click here for more information or to enter the 2022 PACKWINE Design Awards.