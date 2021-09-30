Inclusive network for women in wine launched

Image: Bridget Raffal

Women and Revolution (WaR), an inclusive network for women in the wine industry, officially launched in Sydney last week and is now accepting membership across Australia.

With the primary objective to grow the next generation of women in wine, the all-women association provides an inclusive space that encourages professional and personal growth, building community and connection.

WaR welcomes all women* across all sectors of the wine industry, with year-long membership activity that will focus on four main areas:

Education: masterclasses on all things wine, plus topics like debating and public speaking

Coaching: workshops around workplace issues like salary negotiation, work-life balance and how to lead inclusively

Community: events where members can connect, share ideas and good times

Buddy programme: a mentorship programme that connects young members with more experienced leaders, designed to foster friendship and growth

WaR encompasses all sectors of the wine industry ranging from distribution, retail, hospitality, education, journalism, viticulture and winemaking. Though the primary focus is on wine, WaR will be looking to collaborate with and support other sectors of the drinks and hospitality industries.

WaR first started as a series of informal dinners around Sydney that soon swelled in numbers, with the founding members realising the potential for a more formal platform for women to connect and address issues such as gender inequality in the drinks industry.

WaR co-founder and President Bridget Raffal said, “Whenever we got together, the conversation would naturally centre on barriers we’d encountered, and we how we could go about dismantling them”.

“We identified that women are often locked out of roles that facilitate growth, education and networking opportunities. You can’t get the job if you don’t have the education and training, and you can’t get the education and training if you don’t have the job.

“We’re hoping to break that cycle by offering education and coaching so that women learn how to speak with authority and how to occupy space in the conversation. Nurture confidence, forge connections and empower women through shared experience.

“We’ll be holding targeted masterclasses around hard-to-access areas like Bordeaux, Burgundy and Barolo along with coaching sessions from experienced members on how to confidently discuss wine in an informed manner.

“We’ll organise blind tastings and training for those who want to participate in competitions and hold sessions around how to navigate and be empowered in the workplace in an industry that demands so much.”

