ADVERTISEMENT

Idyll Wine Co beverage production arm hits full swing

Image Idyll Wine Co.

Idyll Wine Co has announced its packaging projections for the 2023 financial year. Idyll anticipates its Moorabool facility will package 39 million bottles, 21.5 million cans and 40,000 kegs in the 2023 financial year.

These projections are a major move for Idyll Wine Co on its mission to continue the growth and diversification of its beverage manufacturing and production arm.

The 2022 financial year was a year of innovation and diversification for Idyll with the installation of a keg line, a second cross-flow machine, and a cluster wrap machine for bottles. With a range of new equipment now fully operational, Idyll hopes to see company growth in the next financial year.

“As a large employer in Geelong with over 140 employees, this dynamic next chapter is exciting not only for the family-owned company but for the Geelong region as well,” said Andrew Byers, Executive Director at Idyll.

In the 2022 financial year Idyll packaged 28 million bottles, 15 million cans and 29,000 kegs with a diverse combination of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including wine, cider, seltzer and ready-to-drink spirit products. This is an increase of 8 million bottles and 4.5 million cans compared to the previous financial year.

“Growing our local workforce is key to our continued national growth,” Byers said.

“We have a number of exciting projects in the works that cement our diversification strategy and will further expand our capabilities as we shift our focus to be more than just a winery.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!