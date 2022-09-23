ADVERTISEMENT

The world of wine and beverage technology meets at Simei



More than 400 exhibitors, delegations from 36 foreign countries and about 25,000 trade visitors expected from all over the world.

These are the numbers for the 29th edition of SIMEI, the International Wine and Bottling Machinery Exhibition held by the Italian Wine Union (UIV) that will be bringing all the best of innovation applied to the wine and beverage supply chain to Fiera Milano from 15 to 18 November.

A world leader in wine technology, after the forced stop due to the pandemic, SIMEI once again attracts Italian and international trade visitors with four days dedicated to the most interesting solutions for wine, liquid food, oil, beer and spirits.

Green business models and processes will in fact play the leading role in the 2022 edition, which focuses on the ecological, social and economic development of the sector, starting from the events calendar.

On Tuesday, the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) will be presenting a report on the technological solutions vital to make wine production truly sustainable, and then the next will move on to discuss the potential of a Global Reference Standard for the world of wine.

Also on Wednesday, the Unione Italiana Vini, Assobibe, Assobirra and Mineracqua will instead be taking stock of energy self-sufficiency in liquid food, with an overview of Italian best practices, while the UIV’s “sustainability cafes” will be holding daily sustainability pills with different guests each time.

On the award front, the Innovation Challenge returns, the competition for technological innovation in the sector. For the first time, the “Technology Innovation Award SIMEI 2022” and the “New Technology SIMEI 2022” will be accompanied by the “Green Innovation Award SIMEI 2022”.

A recognition of the most effective and promising solutions in the field of climate mitigation, the circular economy or water and energy consumption, as provided for by EU regulation 2020/852 of 18 June 2020.

