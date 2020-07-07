Hybrid drinks: the next generation of beverages

Alcohol brands Lindeman’s and Squealing Pig have dived into the realm of hybrid drinks with the release of two new beverages.

Millennial wine consumers are leading the conversation about wine, pushing established brands to create new paths of discovery.

Today’s wine consumers are also more open-minded than ever before and are waiting for brands to create that memory or experience that drives ‘talkability’ amongst friends over a drink.

When it comes to hybrid drink innovations, quirky wine label, Squealing Pig has already released its rosé and Pinot Noir gins, but now wine label Lindeman’s is getting in on the action with its Coffee Shiraz.

Ben Culligan, Treasury Wine Estates marketing & category director ANZ, says Squealing Pig Pinot Noir gin is another exciting initiative from a brand that enjoys doing things differently.

“Squealing Pig is renowned for its approach to demystifying the wine category and crafting products that appeals to both long time loyalists and new consumers,” he said.

“Having experienced double-digit growth since launching in 2010, Squealing Pig continues to help drive extensive growth within the wine category and we’re proud to expand our

current offering.”

Set to take Australia by storm and have the taste buds of coffee aficionados and wine enthusiasts tingling, is the latest innovation from Lindeman’s Gentleman’s Collection, Coffee Shiraz.

The result of collaborative work between wine and coffee is a medium-bodied Shiraz blended with a dash of cold brew made from 100% Colombian Arabica Coffee beans.

“We chose the Gentleman’s Collection because it was a good extension to the existing range – wine with a dash of fortified – but now it also includes a Shiraz blended with a dash of cold brew,” said Culligan.

“As the Gentleman’s Collection brand continues to grow, our consumer base is broadening because they trust the quality of the product we make and are interested in a brand that is constantly evolving, igniting discovery and facilitating connections.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!