Warburn Estate acquired by Meditrina Beverages

Image courtesy Warburn Estate Facebook.

Riverina-based company Meditrina Beverages has acquired a piece of Riverina wine history with the purchase of assets of Warburn Estate. The sale, which is set to be complete by March 2024, will see the Griffith-based Taliano family take ownership of the land, plant, equipment, trademarks and intellectual property, as well as the cellar door.

“We are excited to announce this new venture for our family, and we are looking forward to working with local growers in the new year. The Sergi family has been an integral and respected leader in the wine industry in this region for over 55 years, and we hope to build on their good work. We wish them well in their future endeavours,” said Meditrina managing director Anthony Taliano.

Warburn Estate was established in 1968 and has become one of Australia’s largest family-owned wineries, with four generations of winemakers and over 55 years in operation.

Fourth-generation winemaker form Warburn Estate, Antonio Sergi, said he welcomed the deal.

“It is time for us to step back, and to focus on our family. We welcome the Taliano family into the wine industry and know their passion for agricultural based business in the local region, the brands and history of the company will continue under their family ownership. We know that they will have great success in this region and beyond.”

“We have great respect for the Sergi family and the impact they have had on the Australian wine industry. We are committed to honouring the Sergi legacy as we bring their portfolio of outstanding wines into our very own,” Taliano said.

As part of the transition process, Meditrina Beverages will work closely with the Sergi Family to ensure a smooth transition as the businesses change hands.

