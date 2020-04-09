Henschke ranked among Top 20 most admired wine brands globally

Henschke has been ranked No. 18 in the Drinks International ‘World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2020’.

The list was announced on 31 March 2020. Drinks International editor Martin Green said, “There are thousands of wineries vying for attention on a global basis, but just 50 elite brands have made the cut”.

“To win a place on this prestigious list is a tremendous achievement, as there are a number of fantastic producers that missed out.”

“We are overjoyed and honoured to be placed in the Top 20, as a new entry. To be one of five Australian wine brands included in this prestigious list is gratifying,” says owner and chief winemaker Stephen Henschke.

“As a 150-year-old, sixth-generation family-owned winery based in the Eden Valley in South Australia, we are delighted to be so highly respected by the international wine community.

“As chair of Australia’s First Families of Wine, Henschke is proud to be representing the family-owned wineries of Australia with a passion for hand-crafted quality wine from old historic vineyards and strong environmental values.

“Our philosophy has always been to be ‘better’ rather than ‘bigger’. My father Cyril, fourth-generation Henschke winemaker pioneered varietal and single-vineyard wines, with his greatest legacy being the creation of Mount Edelstone and Hill of Grace in the 1950s; Shiraz wines from the Eden Valley that have become an integral part of Australia’s fine wine story.”

Other Australian wine brands to be included in the Top 20 list are Penfolds, 19 Crimes and Yellow Tail.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2020 Top 20 are:

Catena (Argentina) Penfolds (Australia) Torres (Spain) 19 Crimes (Australia) Concha Y Toro (Chile) Antinori (Italy) Symington (Portugal) Villa Maria (New Zealand) Vega Sicilia (Spain) Cloudy Bay (New Zealand) Errazuriz (Chile) Barefoot (US) Esporåo (Portugal) Ridge (US) Sassicaia (Italy) Guigal (France) Ramon Bilbao (Spain) Henschke (Australia) Cono Sur (Chile) Yellow Tail (Australia)

Fifth-generation Stephen Henschke and his viticulturist wife Prue are assisted by their winemaker son Johann, and daughter Justine in marketing, representing the sixth generation.

They are mindful of their role as custodians of the Henschke vineyards and their need to nurture them for future generations.

