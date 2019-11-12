Hawke’s Bay wines a hit at region’s wine auction

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction event ambassador Mike McRoberts shared his love of the region’s wine with the crowd as he raised a glass to toast the 28th iteration of the event.

The charity wine event revealed the inaugural ‘Ambassador Blend’ auction lot, a collaboration by event ambassador Mike McRoberts, Tony Bish and James Beck of Bistronomy, which sold for $5,000.

The Ambassador Blend will be an annual lot and will be a collaboration of varied talent annually revealed on event day for potential bidders to walk away with a never-to-be-repeated package.

Event director Elisha Milmine said, “It is heart-warming to be surrounded by such a generous group of people”.

“Through the support of our winemakers, bidders, corporate partners and volunteers, we are able to create so much more than a world-class wine event – we create a cycle of giving that has a lasting impact on our community.”

Chairperson Kate Radburnd said, “We are extremely happy with the year’s result and have plans to continue evolving this iconic event in the future”.

“Enhancements earmarked for 2020 include the event being held on the third weekend of September, and we plan to offer a series of wine experiences around this to showcase Hawkes Bay’s cuisine and wine culture,” she said.

500 guests were in attendance at the Hastings City Art Gallery and enjoyed a selection of Hawke’s Bay wines and also tasted the wines in auction lots.

After the tasting, bidding started at a fast pace with a Vintec Instant Wine Cellar including 54 outstanding bottles of Hawke’s Bay wine selling for $10,000.

In addition to the auction, funds were also raised at the pre-tasting event and Tony Bish held a special tasting in aid of HBWA and Cranford Hospice.

The total figure raised for 2019 to date is $241,100.

Feature artist Mauricio Benega and vice chairperson Tony Bish are holding a post auction exhibition at The Urban Winery of which 15% of all sales will be contributed to HBWA.

The exhibition will include paintings Benega created while in the process of creating ‘The Wine Capital of NZ’ painting, which sold for $10,500 at the wine auction.