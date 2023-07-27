ADVERTISEMENT

Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards launches for 2023

The Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards launched this week, committed to identifying, promoting and celebrating excellence in wine making in the Hawke’s Bay region.

In light of Hawke’s Bay’s recent ranking as one of the Great Wine Capitals of the World, the A&P society are excited about the region’s reputation as New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country.

Elisha Milmine, general manager at Hawke’s Bay A&P Society, launched the awards this week.

“The society is extremely proud of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards which exist to identify, promote, and celebrate the incredible talent we are able to enjoy in the winemaking sector here in Hawke’s Bay. Winemaking is key to the success of our region’s primary sector and it’s important to recognise excellence within this industry each year,” said Milmine.

This year, the awards dinner will be MCed by television journalist Mike McRoberts.

“We’re delighted that Mike has agreed to join us. His regional knowledge of our Wine Industry is of a high calibre and his warm, engaging and entertaining persona will be a fantastic inclusion to the Awards.”

Clearview winemaker Matt Kirby, will return as chairman of judges for a second year, and is very excited to be on board.

“It is a real privilege to be the chair of judges for the 23rd Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards, these awards are steeped in history and are the longest running regional wine awards in the county,” said Kirby.

“We are looking forward to welcoming judges from Australia, and all around New Zealand, allowing the process of finding the very best Hawke’s Bay has to offer an external set of eyes that is really beneficial to the local industry,” he continued.

Entries for the 2023 Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards opened on 12 July 2023, with the awards dinner set to be held on Thursday 2nd November at Toitoi Arts & Events Centre.

For more information and to secure tickets go to www.hbap.co.nz/hawkes-bay-wine-awards for more information.

