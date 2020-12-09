Hard labour: COVID-19 among the factors limiting availability of vineyard staff

Image: Jimmy Walsh Photography

The challenges of 2020 have upended business operations across many industries. While thousands of jobs were lost more broadly, the wine industry’s essential service status ensured it was business as usual to a great extent.

But, like many Australian agricultural sectors, viticulture relies, to varying degrees, on seasonal workers travelling from interstate and overseas to our wine regions.

Journalist Samuel Squire asked how labour hire has been affected by pandemic restrictions, and what the likely prospects are for the coming vintage.

The ongoing effects of COVID-19 restrictions have had a serious impact on the ability of some vineyard operators to secure seasonal workers heading into the new vintage.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the situation in Victoria has reportedly been especially dire, with a number of wine companies redeploying frontline cellar door staff, for example, to undertake work in vineyards and wineries.

General manager of Rutherglen’s Stanton & Killeen Wines in North-East Victoria, Natasha Killeen, says producers have been left competing for available workers.

“Many wine businesses are feeling the effects of border closures and COVID-19 restrictions this year, especially in the lead up to vintage,” Killeen said.

“Normally, there is a lot of movement with vintage casuals between Australian states and international countries as people seek to increase their skill set and experience.

“But, without the influx of international labour and the free movement between the states, there is a lot of competition for the limited availability of skilled and willing workers who are currently in Australia,” she said.

Killeen also voiced her concerns about the apparent lack of interest in people wanting to go out and work in vineyards and wineries, saying she believes this is an issue the Australian wine industry “should be actively trying to remedy now, before things become critical”.

She added that the number of people wanting to work specifically in viticulture seems to be falling, but said that winery work remains an attractive prospect for many.

Killeen said that, even before the pandemic, demand had been high for skilled viticulturists and vineyard workers.

“[This] is a growing issue in the Australian wine industry that we should all be concerned about and we should be actively trying to remedy now before things become critical – which some argue it already is,” she explained.

“To put it simply, there are not enough people studying viticulture or thinking about it as a career path, which is resulting in a critical shortage of skilled vineyard workers, managers and high level viticulturists.

“The best talents in viticulture are in hot demand and, at the end of the day, it’s a bidding war between the businesses in the most desirable locations and the ones with the most resources, such as offering an extremely attractive remuneration package or investing in the latest vineyard technology and equipment.

“There is still interest in viticulture. However, the winemaking and marketing aspects of the industry seem to be more in favour at the moment.”

She says there should be a greater focus on vineyard staff.

“I feel strongly that we should be shouting from our roof tops about our viticulturists just as much as we do about our winemakers.