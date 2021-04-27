Ella Hoban: A sparkling future in wine

Growing up surrounded by South Australia’s iconic wine regions, including McLaren Vale, the Adelaide Hills and the Barossa, winemaker Ella Hoban has strived to earn her steel in the industry. Starting out in a cellar door while working through her winemaking degree, she is now a stellar winemaker at Hardys Tintara in McLaren Vale.

Journalist Samuel Squire caught up with Ella just as she sets into Vintage 2021 to chat about how she’s getting on.

Ella Hoban’s earliest memory of wine was rolling down the windows of her parents’ car, letting the smell of the McLaren Vale grape harvest in on a drive from Adelaide to her hometown of Victor Harbor.

In high school, she thought she would work as a heart surgeon, but after a gap year following her year 12 graduation, she dived straight into winemaking, getting her first choice of degrees at the University of Adelaide.

Growing up in a family of wine lovers and publicans, becoming a winemaker seemed only natural for Ella, who says the pivotal moment of her decision to work with wine was an image of being able to kick back and share a glass of wine with the people around her.

“I started winemaking straight out of a gap year post-year 12 and was one of the lucky ones who loved their first choice of degree,” she said.