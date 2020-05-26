Grants now open for NSW wineries impacted by bushfires

It has been one month since the NSW Government announced its $140 million Bushfire Industry Recovery Package.

Since then, the NSW Wine Industry Association (NSWWIA) has been working directly with the NSW state government to help design funding that will specifically assist affected NSW wineries and grape growers to get back on their feet and foster long-term recovery.

Having started the ball rolling with funding to cover the testing of smoke effects on grapes, 2 new major grants are now open to aid with repair and replanting and general recovery in non-disaster declared areas.

NSWWIA President Mark Bourne said, “These new grants are the result of much lobbying on behalf of the wine grape industry by the NSWWIA and others and represent very welcome good news for the wine grape industry in these difficult times.”

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery John Barilaro said, “We are providing grants to ensure these key driver industries can continue to generate jobs and economic growth for rural and regional NSW, because bushfire impacted towns that are now enduring COVID-19 cannot afford further job losses and economic downturn.”

These 2 grants form part of the Supply Chain Support Grants (Stream 1), open now and closing 12 June 2020 (5pm AEST).

The Repair and Replanting Grant is to go towards projects that re-establish and repair vineyards directly damaged by bushfires including site clean-up, repair or replacement of netting, trellises and irrigation, technical advice and replanting. Grants are available up to $20,000 dollars per burnt hectare, to be matched by an equal cash or in-kind contribution from the business.

The Recovery Grant (non-disaster declared areas) may be used for, but is not limited to meeting standard business costs, including utilities, salaries and rent, seeking financial advice to support the recovery of the business, adjusting the business to be viable in the changed local context following the bushfires, or developing the business and extending business reach through marketing and communications activities.

Businesses must be in a Local Government Areas (LGAs) not declared under the natural disaster provisions (these regions, including Orange, Cabonne, Yass and Hilltops, already have access to separate grants and loans). Grants have a maximum limit of $10,000 per business.

Applications are now open. Detailed information about the program, including how to apply and the viticulture industry fact sheet for Stream 1 is available here.

Mark Bourne commented, “Funding will be available in two streams, with this initial focus on supply chain support grants that will help cover the cost of resuming and maintaining production”.

“Stream 2 covers sector development grants, supporting projects that helped affected industries create new jobs and build industry sustainability.

“We will continue to actively chase support for our industry through Stream 2 and hope to report some more good news soon.”

