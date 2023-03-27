ADVERTISEMENT

Hawke’s Bay wineries open for business

Sauvignon Blanc grapes in Hawkes Bay. Image Ash Mertens

Vintage is well underway in Hawke’s Bay. Six weeks on from Cyclone Gabrielle the majority of Hawke’s Bay vineyards are hard out picking fruit under the sunshine Hawke’s Bay is currently enjoying.

“While we have all seen images of the devastated vineyards following Cyclone Gabrielle, we want to assure wine lovers that Hawke’s Bay is open for business and invites you to come and visit our beautiful region and enjoy the distinctive varieties and wines you know and love,” said Sally Duncan, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers.

“Most Cellar Doors and our fantastic restaurants are open and looking forward to welcoming visitors over the Easter break. If you can’t get to Hawke’s Bay, then look to support the region by buying Hawke’s Bay wines and the other produce that the region is famous for.”

The Hawke’s Bay Wine and wider community have rallied around the vineyards and wineries impacted by the cyclone. Support has come in many forms including on the ground help with clean-up, organising fundraising events throughout New Zealand, or contributing to the Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust Relief Fund.

“It has been heartening to see huge teams of volunteers helping out all over the region with the clean-up of affected wineries and vineyards” said Brent Linn, Executive Officer for Hawke’s Bay Wine.

Fundraising initiatives across New Zealand have also spurred into action, including Chef Al Brown’s #cookingupastorm, Fine Wine Delivery Company Charity Auction and Wine Dog’s at Elephant Hill in early May, amongst many other events.

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust Relief Fund has so far raised over $160,000.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generous support of those from within and outside of the region and we are getting 100% of the donations out to those most affected,” Trust Chair Alwyn Corban said.

Those wanting to donate directly to the Hawke’s Bay Wine community can find more information here.

