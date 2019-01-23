Global wine education redefined with the launch of Australian Wine Discovered

Wine Australia is taking global wine education to the next level with the launch of its comprehensive new education program – Australian Wine Discovered – at the annual Australia Trade Tasting in London on 22 January 2019.

The globally accessible program features 22 education modules, information guides, videos, maps, tasting tools and more – all freely available at www.australianwinediscovered.com

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “This exciting new program is part of our bigger and bolder engagement with international markets, made possible by the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package. It’s about amplifying the Australian wine message and raising awareness of the people, the places and the grape varieties that make Australian wine unique and special. And best of all, it’s free!

“Australia has an international reputation for its premium wine, and now our winemaking history and stories can be enjoyed by more people around the world. At the click of a button, we’re giving people open access to a modern education program that will raise awareness of Australian wine and build on our strong export growth.

“The material is available to all and goes well beyond the classroom – it’s a training, sales and marketing tool for importers, educators, wineries, distributors, retailers and ultimately consumers”, he said.

The topics are suitable for beginner to advanced levels, offering an ‘Introduction to wine’ that covers the basics of how wine is made, how to taste wine and common questions such as how to identify wine faults, to more specific topics such as ‘aged Australian wines’ and ‘Australia’s old vines’.

The program harnesses visual storytelling, using illustrations, videos and imagery to break down complex information into something people can easily and quickly understand. All of the assets are flexible and editable with global access and unrestricted usage.

As part of the global launch of Australian Wine Discovered, guests at the Australia Trade Tasting in London experienced a hands-on demonstration of the program, where they explored the modules and discovered more about the content and how it can be used.

To explore and download the free education modules, tools and resources, visit www.australianwinediscovered.com