Giesen expands their no-alcohol range to red wine

Giesen winemaker Duncan Shouler with the spinning cone tech. Image supplied.

New Zealand’s Giesen Group has introduced their first non-alcohol red wine, a 0 per cent Merlot, into their alcohol-removed range.

The group launched the new product to create an option for those participating in mindful drinking initiatives like Febfast or looking for a healthier drinking alternative to enjoy.

Australia will be the first market globally to discover the taste of this new release.

Conceived due to consumer feedback via social media, the Giesen winemaking team set out to make an alcohol-removed red wine to join the already released alcohol free Sauvignon Blanc.

The Merlot was a natural addition to the Giesen 0% collection and is made in the same way as the white wines in the 0% range as a full-strength red wine initially, with the alcohol then gently removed with spinning cone technology.

The wine is distilled into three layers; aroma, alcohol and the body of the wine. The delicate aroma is collected and recombined with the body of the wine, adding a touch of premium grape juice to the final blend.

It’s also 70% lower in calories than a regular 12.5% alc/vol wine at just 18 calories per 100ml glass.

Chief winemaker Duncan Shouler said Giesen Group is taking the non-alcoholic category seriously and seeing many opportunities to extend drinking occasions for those who love wine but don’t always want the calories or the alcohol.

“This is a delicious red wine with all the flavour and structure you’d expect from a Merlot, but without the alcohol,” he said.

“Dry in style, but still with bright varietal characters. We’ve worked hard on the flavour profile of this new release to preserve the tannins and structure.

“It has a wonderful lightness making it a refreshing choice and great with a range of foods.”

