Georgian wine exports to the US +30% YOY

Image: Wine Today

For the fifth consecutive year, the US has taken the lead as the largest ‘western’ export market.

In 2019, the country of Georgia’s wine exports to the US surged another 46% and represented 90 producers, reports Levan Mekhuzla, chairman of The National Wine Agency of the country of Georgia.

This was the fifth straight year of annualised average 30% growth by volume, making the US the largest Western export market for Georgia, following only China and other CIS (former Soviet Bloc) countries.

The value figure is also notable, as US importers purchased at an average ex-cellar price of $5.11/bottle, which is more than double the average export price to China and other CIS countries.

Mekhuzla notes, “The most significant trend of the Georgian wine sector since 2008 has been the rapid and determined diversification of export markets. While the former Soviet markets still account for the majority of exports by volume, the strategic and trend-setting US market shows not only encouraging growth, but a focus on the high-value, premium-quality segment, with particular demand for premium red, qvevri, amber, low intervention, and natural wines.”

According to the Marq Wine Group’s managing partner Julie Peterson, “The robust results we are seeing are the result of two simultaneous market dynamics”.

“The first is growing awareness among American consumers of both Georgia and the diversity of artisanal, hand-crafted wines that are produced in this ancient land,” she said.

“The second is the energetic growth and development of Georgian vineyards and wineries. Georgians have been producing wines for thousands of years, but while their tradition runs deep, their access to western markets had been limited.

“With new markets now open, demand has encouraged a significant number of family wineries to increase both their vineyards and their production.”

