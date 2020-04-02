Gartelmann ‘Bordeaux’ varieties released with four years bottle age

Gartelmann Wines, in New South Wales, has released its 2016 ‘Georg’ Petit Verdot and 2016 ‘Phillip Alexander’ Cabernet Merlot, both with a number of years of maturation.

The wines were made from grapes grown in Rylstone, an unofficial sub-region of Mudgee. Rylstone, with a population of only 650 people, sits between the meandering Cudgegon River and the world heritage listed Wollemi National Park.

“The region is producing lovely red varieties,” commented vigneron Jorg Gartelmann.

“The vineyard lies at an elevation of 630 meters, substantially higher than the Mudgee valley which is around 450-500m elevation. This ensures a longer, cooler ripening period which builds complex, elegant flavours.”

2016 was ideal, with above average rainfall in December through to February, drying off until harvest at the end of March.

“Vintage was ideal, allowing us to let the fruit ripen fully and harvest accordingly. We weren’t pressured by the weather to pick the grapes,” Gartelmann said.

The 2016 ‘Georg’ Petit Verdot, named after Jorg’s WWI Fighter Ace grandfather, Lieutenant Georg Meyer.

The wine was matured for 17 months in a combination of new and seasoned French and American oak prior to another 30 months in bottle.

“We were adamant that we should release these wines with some bottle age in order to show our customers the benefit of cellaring and the beginning of the aging process.”

The 2016 ‘Phillip Alexander’ Cabernet Merlot is named after a younger family member, Jorg’s son Phillip.

“We have been making wine from this 17-year-old vineyard for a number of years,” continued Gartelmann.

“It is a fantastic vineyard which consistently produces very well-balanced fruit. Having both the Cabernet Sauvignon (52.5%) and Merlot (47.5%) from the same vineyard, picked a week apart, ensures that the wine reflects the terroir of the region.”

