First draft of One Sector Plan released, open for comment

Wine Australia and Australian Grape & Wine have jointly released the first draft of the One Grape & Wine Sector Plan, with the draft open for comment until close of business on 5 February 2024.

In a notice to industry last week, Wine Australia announced the publication of the plan and welcoming “final feedback”, inviting “grape and wine producers and interested parties” to have their say on the draft.

As described in the introduction by John Hart OAM, Australian Grape & Wine chairman and Michele Alan AO, the chair of Wine Australia, the One Sector Plan is an effort to outline a path towards a unified, inclusive and diverse sector by 2030.

“The One Grape & Wine Sector Plan is a high-level directional strategy for the entire sector, with Australian grape and wine producers at its heart. It maps out where our sector has told us to direct our collective efforts to make the most difference in responding to recent challenges.

“Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia are committed to the One Grape & Wine Sector Plan and in supporting our sector to achieve the priorities it has identified. By working together, we can address the challenges we face and build a stronger, more resilient, and sustainable grape and wine sector for the future.”

The first draft of the One Grape & Wine Sector Plan is available to review and open for comment here.

