Finlaysons Wine (Off) Roadshow 28: FORTIFYING YOUR BUSINESS

For the first time in 28 years, Finlaysons will not be taking their Wine Roadshow to Australia’s leading wine regions in person. In lieu, they will be running a webinar over two days on 16 and 17 September 2020 from 2.30pm to 4.00pm (CST).
The theme of the webinars is “fortifying your business” and it’s all about building resilience in your business by learning from the horrific events of 2020 (namely drought, fires, COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions).
Finlaysons Wine (Off) Roadshow 28 will advise winemakers and growers how to plan for, and tackle the challenges arising in the event of, a disaster. Specifically, it will cover:
The event will be free of charge this year. Click here to find out more about the event.