FINAL CALL to enter your wines in 2019 China Wine Competition: entries close August 15th

China Wine Competition rewards wines that are made well, taste great, offer great value for money and stand out on the shelf. Winning CWC Gold clearly demonstrates to the trade how well the wine will be perceived in the market and will give the trade a very good indicator whether or not they should stock that wine. Here are some of the benefits and reasons on why you should enter your wines in China Wine Competition. · Raise your brand’s profile, prestige, and credibility with importers, distributors, press, retailers, and consumers. · Instill confidence in the trade buyer about the marketability of your wine as CWC rates wines by its value, package, and quality. · Winners to be showcased at CWC participating events at no extra fees. · Winners to get access to stickers and all winning materials at no extra fees. · Increase product sales · Boost awareness of your brand in the media via extensive editorial and press coverage via CWC media partners · Use the CWC logo on packaging and as part of your own promotional plan · Social media promotion of winners ALL YEAR ROUND · Gold winners contact data will be sent to all CWC buyers with the intent to make a direct connection between the buyer and the supplier. All the wines entered in the China Wine Competition will be showcased and kept for tasting at the 2019 International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show Shanghai (IBWSS) on Nov 5-6, where 500+ buyers are invited to trade and network. Learn About Judging Process | Enter Your Wines Now Key Dates: Registration Ends: 15 August 2019 Samples Receiving Dates: 1 May 2019 to 30 September 2019 Judging Dates: November 4, 2019 Winners Announced: 25 November 2019 HOW TO SEND SAMPLES?

Once you enter your wines, our competition coordinator Sabrina (sabrina@chinawinecompetition.com) will contact you with shipping instructions and address. You need to send 3 bottles per wine entry before August 20, 2019. Samples will need to be shipped to Hong Kong and from Hong Kong to Shanghai, China Wine Competition will manage your samples shipping. Enter Your Wines Now and get in front of China wine buyers.