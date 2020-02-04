February Grapegrower and Winemaker out now!

The February issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker features our annual tractor review for 2020 where we asked tractor suppliers to tell us about their ‘latest and greatest’ models to help you decide which one best suits your vineyard needs.

When it comes to embracing new technology for the vineyard, writer Oli Madgett shares his thoughts on the similarities between cutting edge viticulture in California and Australia following his recent trip to the west coast of the US.

We also take a look at the EcoVineyards project which aims to utilise native plant species to harbour beneficial insect predators that will improve a vineyard’s innate bio-resistance to pests, while writer Cindie Smart outlines the call for all vineyard owners to set up wash-down facilities on their properties.

In winemaking, journalist Samuel Squire speaks to bottling contractors and wineries to find out what mishaps can happen on the bottling line and how best to avoid them.

We also learn about how the winemaking process differs when it comes to producing canned wine.

There’s more to be learned from a comparative tasting involving identical wines sealed under both cork and screwcap.

In addition, we’re introduced to this month’s ‘young guns’ – the winemaking duo behind Margaret River’s South By Southwest Wines.

And, for those considering ways to boost the sales potential of their wine business, the benefits of customer relations management, or CRM, software are revealed.

