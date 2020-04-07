Exclusive annual feature details Australia’s Top 20 wine companies and more in April issue of the Grapegrower and Winemaker

Our coverage this month includes updates on the aftermath of Australia’s summer bushfires. We spoke to producers in the Adelaide Hills who have been left with the difficult task of rebuilding their shattered businesses, while we also examine a call for producers to re-evaluate their insurance policies in the wake of the fires.

You’ll also find our exclusive annual feature detailing the year that was for Australia’s Top 20 wine companies as well as New Zealand’s largest wine producers.

Our accompanying State of the Industry report features the views of Australia’s industry leaders who look back over the past year and look forward to where the grape and wine sector is headed.

In this issue, we also learn about Project GAIA, which uses satellite imagery to provide critical vineyard data, and we hear about strategies for growers to prepare for the financial consequences of climate change.

Our ‘Young Guns’ for April are brothers Jonny and Matt Hughes, whose Mewstone vineyard occupies some stunning real estate in southern Tasmania.

This month, we also outline new research from the AWRI on the winemaking potential of the additive potassium polyaspartate, while the effects of enzyme and tannin applications on red wine are examined too.

For our regular Behind the Top Drops column, journalist Samuel Squire invited Bruce Tyrrell to reveal the remarkable story behind Tyrrell’s Vat 1 Semillon from the Hunter Valley.

In addition, with artificial intelligence likely to become more common, Samuel Squire looks into just how robotics and automation could transform vineyard and winery production.

For more exclusive and engaging wine industry content from us, consider subscribing to the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker here!