Entries now open for the 2024 Royal Queensland Wine Awards

Image courtesy The Royal Queensland Wine Awards

The Royal Queensland Wine Awards are now open for entries for the 2024 competition. Tom Carson will lead a team of judges from across the nation to benchmark Australia’s best wines and provide written feedback to each exhibitor.

Panel chairs Liz Silkman, Julian Langworthy, Philip Rich and Tim Pelquest-Hunt bring expertise that covers the field of wine varieties and styles.

“The Australian wine show system offers producers a rigorous peer assessment of their wines. All 26 judges in the room will assess every wine in contention for a trophy at the Royal Queensland Awards,” said Tom Carson.

The winner of the 2024 Angelo Puglisi Grand Champion Wine of Show will receive a $12,000 travel, training and education fellowship. Other prizes include a $5,000 bursary to be awarded for the second year to the exhibitor of the Dr Bill Ryan Best Pinot Noir of the Show.

For the first time, Best Value red and white trophies will shine a spotlight on exhibits selling for $25 and under.

The Royal Queensland Awards offer commercial opportunities for proven and emerging wineries, championing the nation’s wines to buyers in the Queensland market.

Through partnerships with The Star Entertainment Group, and the RNA’s Brisbane Showgrounds and Royal International Convention Centre venues businesses, wines will be drawn from the results catalogue for sale in some of Queensland’s leading premises.

Royal Queensland Awards Wine Committee members Penny Grant and Dave Brookes will lead a post-judging trade tour of exhibits, providing contextual promotion of exhibits to the sommeliers and retailers behind some of Queensland’s best restaurants and wine stores.

Grape Grazing by Night also returns for 2024, offering exhibitors the opportunity to personally showcase their own wines to 900+ consumers.

