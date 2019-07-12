Entries open for 2019 NSW Wine Awards

Entries for the 2019 NSW Wine Awards are now open, with wine entries from all over NSW’s 16 wine regions welcomed over the course of the next month, until 9th August 2019.

This is the 24th year these awards have been run by the NSW Wine Industry Association (NSWWIA), helping increase public and trade brand awareness and opening doors to commercial opportunities.

Last year the team expanded the classes to reflect the differences between ‘Current vintage’ wines and ‘Mature’ wines by varietal, which saw some great young wines and more mature examples pick up medals and face off for the coveted trophy. This was especially true in the Semillon, Chardonnay and Shiraz classes.

This year a new category and trophy has been introduced, the ‘1828 Innovators Class’. 1828 was the first year of commercial wine production in NSW & Australia and in recognition of those innovators and pioneers of the NSW wine industry, this class has been created to showcase and support the continuing progression of ground-breaking wines in NSW.

This class highlights our winemakers who push the boundaries of winemaking to produce wine styles that are at the leading edge of wine production in NSW. Entries for the 1828 Innovators Wine Award can be a red or white wine and must include a brief description of the fruit source, wine making technique and the underlying philosophy behind the innovative wine.

The NSWWIA has also announced a new partnership with the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, who will be providing a venue for the Awards to carry out their judging process. Here Dave Brookes, wine writer and judge, will lead three panels of judges from all over the country, for three days of judging.

This new location also gives the Awards the ability to open the judging process up to the trade and media via a trade-only event to be held during judging. Finally, the 2019 NSW Wine Awards Presentation Lunch will be held at the ICC. On this day, the NSW wine industry will celebrate 191 years of producing wine and this year’s winning wines and winemakers will be awarded with their trophies.

KEY DATES:

9 August 2019 Entries close. Winemakers who don’t want to miss out need to submit details

via www.nswwine.com.au

16-18 September 2019 Judging at the ICC, Darling Harbour

18 October 2019 Awards Presentation Lunch, ICC Darling Harbour