Enjoying your cellar door experiences the right way

Australian Grape and Wine Inc (AGW) want to ensure visitors to Australia’s cellar doors have a great experience this holiday season, for all the right reasons.

AGW recognises the importance of industry providing consumers with information about alcohol content and health messages about responsible drinking, so they can make informed choices about their own alcohol consumption.

With approximately eight million visitors to wineries across Australia annually, multiple tastings on offer at each cellar door and multiple cellar doors visited, consumers need an easy and effective means to track their drinking, especially if they are driving.

This is why AGW has partnered with DrinkWise to create resources designed to increase consumer understanding of how many pours (tastings) add up to a standard drink.

The resources provide a practical solution for consumers to moderate their drinking during their winery visits and have been provided to over 1,700 cellar doors across Australia.

Chief executive of AGW, Tony Battaglene, said, “Over the holiday season, many Aussies and tourists flock to our wine regions to relax and taste some of the best wines in the world”.

“There is no doubt our producers love the increase in visitors this time of the year, however it is also equally important to them that their customers enjoy their wine in moderation.

“This is why partnering with DrinkWise to deliver these practical cellar door resources makes sense.”

The resources, which include ‘scratch cards’ for tracking tastings and responsible drinking messaging, will help educate the community and have received an extremely positive response from consumers, industry and government.

This work complements the other work undertaken by DrinkWise and AGW, with a $400,000 grant from the National Wine Foundation and funding from the Australian Federal Government, to create the DrinkWise Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Program.

To support this education messaging, we have also created electronic resources which can be used on regional maps, tasting sheets, websites and social media.

Cellar doors, wine and tourism associations can download the files for use on their resources, free of charge from the DrinkWise website: https://drinkwise.org.au/our-work/cellar-door-resources/.