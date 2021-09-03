Effervescence Tasmania bubbling with excitement

Tasmania’s finest sparkling houses will once again come together to showcase their best cuvées at the Effervescence Tasmania sparkling wine festival from 5-7 November.

Now in its seventh year, Effervescence Tasmania brings guests to Northern Tasmania with the opportunity to sample over 50 sparkling wines from around Tasmania, poured by the people who grow and make them.

Multi-award-winning wine writer, television host and international sparkling authority Tyson Stelzer, recently appointed as the new editor of the Halliday Wine Companion, will host the Tasmanian Sparkling Wine Dinner and ever-popular sparkling masterclasses as part of the 2021 program.

A second sparkling dinner, hosted by Wine Truth’s Loic Le Calvez, will be held at Timbre, north of Launceston.

“Effervescence Tasmania has become a mainstay of the Tasmanian festival calendar, attracting and welcoming visitors from around Tasmania, interstate and, until COVID, from overseas,” said Shaine De Venny, general manager of Josef Chromy Wines.

“Although persistent travel restrictions will likely mean that not everyone who wants to attend will be able to, we’re putting everything in place to ensure that festivities will be safe and enjoyable for all. Flexible cancellation policies will also take into account the evolving COVID situation.”

Highlights of the 2021 program include The Grand Tasting, a public tasting event at Josef Chromy Wines on Saturday 6 November showcasing over 50 cuvées from fourteen of Tasmania’s best sparkling producers. The popular Bubbles and Beats sessions featuring DJ Damien Goundrie will round out the Saturday program.

The cellar doors of the House of Arras, Clover Hill, The Ridge North Lilydale and Josef Chromy Wines will host an array of tours, masterclasses and even a mimosa and yoga session on Sunday 7 November.

Borders willing, Grapes of Mirth will return to Tasmania for their third showcase as part of Effervescence Tasmania. Comedian, newly-minted wine show judge and SAS Australia alumnus Merrick Watts will bring a stellar line up of Australian comedy talent to Josef Chromy Wines for an afternoon of comedy, sparkling wine and music.

With their comedians currently in NSW and Victoria, Grapes of Mirth organisers acknowledge that their event could be impacted by ongoing travel restrictions. Tickets to the Grapes of Mirth event will go on sale at a later date to provide greater certainty, however those interested are welcome to register now.

“The Effervescence Tasmania festival is even more special in 2021, with demand for Tasmanian sparkling remaining exceptionally tight. For many participating sparkling houses, these wines are in such short supply that we are keeping stock aside just for the event,” said De Venny.

“Effervescence Tasmania is a great opportunity to sample wines that may not be available otherwise, and to get insider information on when the next release is available.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!