Direct flights and new festival expected to boost visitation to WA wine region

Western Australia’s South West will soon host a new festival showcasing the best of the region’s food and wine offerings, paired with music. Pair’d Margaret River Region (Pair’d) will take place from 14-17 November 2024 and is intended to become an annual staple on the State’s calendar, creating job opportunities, attracting visitors, and boosting the local economy.

It follows last month’s launch of a second direct flight between the eastern states and Margaret River region – with the Sydney to Busselton route joining the existing Melbourne to Busselton service – making it even easier for east coast dwellers to visit the region and attend the event.

“Our wine industry thrives off local visitation and cellar door sales and Pair’d is a fantastic new opportunity for us to further elevate the profile of the Margaret River wine region and the entire South West, by inviting travellers from out-of-state and out-of-region to indulge in the best the area has to offer,” said WA Regional Development Minister Don Punch.

“This event will create vibrancy in the South West, and generate flow-on benefits to the local community from the increased visitor spend, which will boost a broad range of local businesses, from farms to wineries.”

WA Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti said they expect visitors to “flock” to the region for the event.

“The food and wine offering in Western Australia’s South West region is a massive drawcard for out-of-state travellers, and we cannot think of a better way to showcase our world-class regional assets than through a vibrant festival like this,” she said.

“With regular flights from Melbourne and Sydney connecting seamlessly to the east coast, it’s never been easier for travellers to visit the South West and we expect to see thousands of out-of-state visitors enjoy the event in the years to come.”

Pair’d will feature a series of premium events in Margaret River destinations and wineries, as well as collaborations with some of the region’s chefs, winemakers and sommeliers.

The event program will be developed and delivered through extensive and ongoing engagement with the region.

