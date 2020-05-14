Education key to success for WCA

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has welcomed Flinders University as its latest education partner to coincide with the launch of the university’s new 3-year undergraduate degree.

The degree is aimed at those students looking to start a career in the wine, spirits and tourism sectors or existing professionals seeking to upskill.

The new relationship presents some exciting opportunities for the two organisations to collaborate in areas of education for the next generation of industry professionals.

Flinders embeds the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines qualification as part of the degree in partnership with TAFE SA Wine & Spirits School.

WCA’s role will be to support wine communications in all its forms under two primary pillars; awarding and advancing excellence in education.

WCA executive officer, Lynda Schenk said, “WCA’s vision to be the conduit and the “go to” reference source to wine education offered within Australia is taking shape with the exciting addition of the Flinders University”.

“Wine Tourism is clearly the future for the Australia Wine sector and the Flinders University new course is a very exciting opportunity for the sector and the state alike.”

Flinders University Professor and director of the MBA and Wine Business programs, Roberta Crouch, said this partnership will raise awareness about the new degree “which incorporates wine industry expertise by offering practical, internationally recognised qualifications”.

“This exciting partnership with WCA will support our degree designed to maximize graduates’ employment opportunities and enhance the sector’s global competitiveness, by developing the curriculum in conjunction with leading academics, industry experts and feedback from extensive market research,” she said.

“The diversity in the degree, encompassing a sound foundation in international business knowledge along with sector focused wine and wine tourism-oriented courses mean our graduates can apply for many types of exciting jobs domestically and internationally.”

