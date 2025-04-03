Capitalising on the success of Chardonnay

Chardonnay May. Photo: Jessica Clark

A new wine trail will be introduced across the Adelaide Hills in May, aiming to inspire visitors to experience the wonders of Chardonnay wines from the region.

The ‘Chardonnay May Trail’ is a new addition to the region’s annual celebration of Chardonnay during the month of May. The trail will reward wine lovers who visit five or more participating cellar doors, evidenced by stamps collected on a ‘passport’ card.

“The Adelaide Hills is a wonderland for Chardonnay lovers, especially during May,” said Alex Trescowthick, president of the Adelaide Hills Wine Region.

“We have so many producers making world-class Chardonnay from their small vineyards and boutique wineries that there is lots to discover. The idea of a trail is to encourage people to make that discovery; to go beyond your usual favourite and taste the nuances of different Adelaide Hills Chardonnays.”

“With over thirty-five Chardonnay May experiences to choose from, collecting five stamps on your passport within one month will be a breeze for Chardonnay lovers.”

Chardonnay May creates a focus on Chardonnay tastings and culinary experiences at participating cellar doors across the Adelaide Hills. The region also brings interstate trade buyers over for a deep dive into the variety, to show its credentials beyond South Australia and gain listings in top restaurants and bars.

The participating 2025 Chardonnay May cellar doors include Hesketh at Grünthal, Ondeen Wine Room, Sidewood Estate, Somerled, Shaw+Smith, Nepenthe, Ngeringa, Howard Vineyard, Murdoch Hill, Bird in Hand, Cobbs Hill, Tagai, Vinteloper, Barristers Block, Karrawatta, Longview, Casa Freschi, Tapanappa, and Penfolds Magill Estate. Holding Chardonnay events in the city include a Ngeringa dinner at Chianti, and Golding and Petaluma lunch at the Caledonian Hotel.

Visit the website for details of events at each participating Chardonnay May venue: https://www.adelaidehillswine.com.au/events/chardonnay-may/

