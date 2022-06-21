Eco-bottle targets wine industry’s carbon hotspot

Eco Flat Bottles. Image courtesy Accolade

A wine bottle made entirely from Australian-sourced 100% recycled PET plastic hopes to reshape the carbon footprint of wine by targeting the industry’s environmental hotspot, the glass bottle.

Sustainable packaging manufacturers Packamama and Taylors Wines are collaborating for the launch of the Australian market debut of the eco-bottles, packaging wines from Banrock Station and Taylors’.

The eco-bottle shares the classic high-shouldered silhouette of a traditional ‘Bordeaux’ wine bottle, but when turned to the side, it reveals a slimmer, flatter profile that allows twice as many bottles to fit in a standard wine case – making it more efficient to transport.

Using recycled PET also saves weight and with the bottles being 83 per cent lighter, emissions in transport are reduced as well as the energy in production and recycling to further tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

The freight-friendly bottle has the potential to significantly reduce the road transport burden and emissions for wine in Australia.

Were both Accolade Wines and Taylors Wines to switch entirely to eco-bottles, it would cut approximately 250,000 kms of road freight a year or the equivalent of a semi-trailer travelling from Melbourne to Broome 50 times

While the shape of the eco-bottle is a departure from the traditional round wine bottle, Packamama’s chief executive and founder Santiago Navarro said the time is right for Australian winemakers to respectfully challenge a couple of centuries of tradition.

“Australia is globally recognised as a leader in wine packaging thanks to break-through innovations, including bag-in-box casks and screw-top caps for wines and we are highly motivated to launch our climate-friendly bottle at Coles with Accolade Wines and Taylors Wines,” Navarro said.

Accolade Wines, who launched the eco-flat bottle two years ago in Europe, is on a mission to improve the sustainability of the wine industry and has ambitious targets to advance circular economy packaging across its entire portfolio.

“In the last 18 months alone, we have launched a variety of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions including wine in cans, wine on tap, bagnums, as well as a world-first circular, sustainable packaging solution for on-premise partners,” said Sandy Mayo, Accolade Wines Global Chief Marketing Officer.

“We chose Banrock Station to launch the eco bottle in Australia because the environmental credentials fit perfectly with the brand’s 25 year sustainability heritage and its commitment to forging a more sustainable future for the planet.

The potential for the eco wine bottle to improve the carbon footprint for winemaking is important for Taylors Wines particularly given that viticulture is one of the most climate-sensitive agricultural businesses.

Taylors third-generation Winemaker and Managing Director, Mitchell Taylor said the eco-bottle delivered a more sustainable bottle for consumers and provided another way for wineries to improve their carbon footprint.

“We know that Australian wine drinkers are very open to innovation when it provides real benefits, like this sustainable eco-bottle does,” Taylor said.

“Australia led the global change from cork to screwcap and Taylors was the first major producer to bottle all our wines under the closure. We believe Australians will again lead in adopting this more sustainable bottle.”

