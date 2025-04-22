Wine and food export campaign targets China’s growing middle class

China’s growing middle class is the target of a new campaign to promote South Australia’s premium food and wine in China.

Targeting the BISTRO chain of restaurants representing different styles of “bistro culture” dining, the campaign was launched in the culinary capitals of Shanghai and Shenzhen. A total of 37 eateries have been selected to showcase the best of South Australia including beef, seafood, juice and wine.

Launched on Thursday (17th April) in Shanghai by SA Minister for Trade and Investment, Joe Szakacs, during his trade mission to China, the month-long campaign aims to open up a new export pathway for SA producers.

“We’re pulling every available lever to help South Australian producers as they re-enter the China market,” said Szakacs.

“By partnering directly with bistros, this campaign represents a new avenue for South Australian wine producers to reach fresh audiences in China.”

The campaign combines South Australian wine and cuisine with modern Chinese dining trends and will provide interactive experiences through themed tasting events, paired with some of SA’s premium food.

The concept represents a new entry point for South Australian wine producers and is supported by the South Australian Government’s $1.85 million Wine Exporters China Re-engagement Support Program.

It aims to further strengthen South Australian wine exports to China which have continued to climb to new heights since tariffs were removed last year, reaching $790 million in the 12 months to February 2025.

Eighteen South Australian food and wine brands are participating in the program including Torbreck, Taylors, Yalumba, Cimicky, Rymill, Wynns of Coonawarra, Thorn Clark, Kay Brothers, Mount Horrock, Pewsey Vale, Greenock Creek, Barossa Valley Estate, Golden Heights, John Dovel, Kirrihill, Ashton Valley, Stehr Group and Thomas Foods International.

