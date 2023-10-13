ADVERTISEMENT

Driving Lamborghini Wines into Australia

Image courtesy Lamborghini Wines.

For the first time in history, Lamborghini is driving Lamborghini Wine onto Australian shores.

“Already having a presence in America, UK and Europe, we are so pleased to be bringing Lamborghini Wine to Australia,” said daughter of legendary founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, Patrizia Lamborghini.

Direct from the Lamborghini family vineyards in Umbria Italy, comes a suite of wines available to purchase.

Patrizia Lamborghini is passionate about the success of the winery and says that the link with the land connects her to her father.

“From these vines, my father’s name lives on. I believe he would be so proud to see what we have produced,” said Lamborghini.

Exclusive importer and distributor of Lamborghini Wines Australia and Founder of Bon Vivant Global Matt Hanson says this is exactly what Australia has been waiting for.

“The Lamborghini range is luxe like we’ve never seen. Perfect for an A-list yacht party or a fancy dinner date, a Lamborghini Wine offers the highest quality produce paired with an exhilarating and unique customer experience,” Hanson said.

“From buying single bottles to box sets, we have thought about all the finer details. Make a statement and a lifetime memory with Lamborghini Wine,” said Hanson.

The launch range includes:

o Metodo Classico Vintage Brut and Rose (Bio Organic) o Gold Brut o Platinum Brut o DJ Brut o Titano Cabernet Sangiovese o Campoleone Sangiovese Merlot o Torami Cabernet Sangiovese o Era Sangiovese o Trescone Cabernet Merlot Sangiovese

For more information, head to https://www.lamborghiniwine.com.au/

