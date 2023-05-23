ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding quality wines expected from Western Australia’s 2023 vintage

The Western Australian wine industry is celebrating the end of a promising 2023 vintage with expectations for outstanding quality wines.

The season was typified by a cool wet spring followed by a consistent summer with no significant heat extremes and low disease pressure, boding well for flavour development and an excellent vintage.

Western Australia’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) recently launched a guide, ‘Geology, soils and climate of WA’s wine regions’, for the state’s wine industry at an end-of-vintage celebration.

The guide provides technical information for wine producers to convey the special characteristics of WA’s wine regions and differentiate the state’s wines from other regions both nationally and internationally.

Supporting research led by DPIRD is examining the sensory attributes and elemental composition of wines that are heavily influenced by the soils and climate in the region.

The work is funded through the Wine Industry Export Growth Partnership, a collaboration between industry and government as part of the Future Food Systems Corporative Research Centre.