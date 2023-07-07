ADVERTISEMENT

Adelaide Hills is the focus at cool climate wine tasting

Photo: Brian Croser in Tiers Vineyard. Image courtesy Adelaide Hills Wine Region

For the first time, the International Cool Climate Wine Show will showcase one wine region at its public tasting­ – the Adelaide Hills.

As part of the showcase, Australian vigneron Brian Croser AO will present a masterclass on the Adelaide Hills wine region. Croser will explain its diverse topography, compare its climate to famous French wine regions, and host a tasting of five Adelaide Hills wines.

“Much of South Australia’s winemaking fame has been rooted in warm regions of Barossa and McLaren Vale, so it’s understandable why many sommeliers look first to Victoria and Tasmania for their cool climate Australian wine selections,” said Croser.

“Yet, when one looks at the relevant heat summation data, even the warmest parts of the Adelaide Hills are as cool as Bordeaux and Upper Rhone, and the cooler sites comparable to Burgundy and Chablis. The Adelaide Hills firmly deserves its international cool climate status.

“Having said that, Adelaide Hills is a diverse region, so I’ll be talking about which areas are best for growing certain cool climate varieties, and I’ll be proving those points strongly with five exemplary wines as examples. These include DAOSA Blanc de Blancs Sparkling 2018, Geoff Weaver Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Tapanappa Tiers Chardonnay 2021, Ashton Hills Reserve Pinot Noir 2021, and Shaw + Smith Balhannah Vineyard Shiraz 2020.”

President of the Adelaide Hills Wine Region, Alex Trescowthick, will also be attending the event, and expressed his gratitude of the opportunity. “We greatly appreciate this opportunity to showcase our cool climate credentials among our peers. Adelaide Hills is somewhat the ‘new-kid-on-the-block’ of cool-climate wine regions because its modern winemaking history only began in the late 1970s,” said Trescowthick.

The public tasting, titled the Cool Climate Wine Tasting Festival, will be held on Saturday 22nd July at Rosebud in Victoria, following the judging of the International Cool Climate Wine Show. The tasting enables attendees to sample from hundreds of wines entered into the show across 39 varieties.

