Diversity and equality take centre stage

Australian Grape and Wine Inc (Australian Grape & Wine) is urging all individuals and businesses throughout the wine sector to become a signatory to the new Diversity and Equality in Wine Charter (DEW).

Australian Grape & Wine want to see all Australian companies becoming signatories, and there is no better time than before Australia’s premier grape and wine conference beginning Monday, 22 July 2019.

The Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference is presented in association with the Outlook Conference, and has dedicated an entire session to the theme of gender equality, recognising that it is an issue of international economic and social importance.

The session to be held on the first day of the Conference has attracted a line-up of Australian and international speakers to address the issue of gender equality and its challenges from a global perspective. Titled ‘Getting the Foundations Right’, it will be chaired by founder of the Australian Women in Wine Awards and The Fabulous Ladies’ Wine Society, Jane Thomson.

DEW provides a clear charter that can be applied to all areas of a wine business to ensure diversity is valued and supported at all levels. Since its launch in November 2018, DEW has been well received by the sector. “We are delighted with the number of signatories that have come aboard within the first few months of creating and launching DEW,” said Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape & Wine. He added, “We hope this session will bring awareness to behaviors and attitudes, as well as offering potential improvements for businesses of all sizes in the Australian wine sector. Our sector is crying out for cultural change and it is time we stood up”.

Jane Thomson, who is also a member of the DEW Working Group, added; “If you haven’t already signed onto DEW, why not? DEW is more than just a piece of paper. It’s a living action plan, based on world’s best practice that brings real and practical instruction to every business about how to value, promote and nurture diversity. I am proud of what we have achieved with this piece of work and excited by what it means for our industry. I call upon all individuals and businesses across the entire wine sector to become a signatory before the close of AWITC 2019.”

Current List of Signatories to the Diversity and Equality in Wine Charter (DEW):

Adelaide Hills Wine Region

Alister Purbrick (Tahbilk Wines)

(list accurate as at 11am ACST 18/7/19)

