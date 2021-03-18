Devil’s Corner to use NFC technology to engage consumers

Image: Devil’s Corner Lost Shipment range

Tasmania-based winery Devil’s Corner will begin using near-field communication (NFC) technology on its packaging, offering a seamless and exciting way for consumers to engage with the wine brand.

Relatively new to Australia, this will be the first time NFC technology will be used by the brand to engage consumers in the wine aisle.

The NFC feature will be a small, 20-cent-piece sized microchip applied under Devil’s Corner wine labels to launch its latest Lost Shipment promotion.

This new feature will provide consumers with an easy and convenient way to enter the promotion with wine drinkers simply tapping their smartphone against the label to open an instant mobile brand experience.

Devil’s Corner brand manager Erica Young says the technology opens up a new channel for ongoing storytelling at a retail shelf level.

“We were looking for a simple way for consumers to enter our Lost Shipment promotion without needing to manually type in a URL or unique code,” she said.

“NFC allows consumers an inherently easy way to tap to enter and also provides us with a new channel for ongoing communications when people are in the wine aisle.

Devil’s Corner is working with New York City-based tech company Blue Bite to build and power the dynamic mobile experience platform.

“We’re excited to bring a smart, digital wine experience to Australia for the first time in partnership with Devil’s Corner. It’s never been easier for consumers to learn more about the product they are holding and to create a connection with the brand that produced it,” said Mikhail Damiani, Blue Bite CEO and co-founder.

The NFC technology will be used across specially marked Devil’s Corner Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, Sparkling Cuvée and Sauvignon Blanc bottles from March to May 2021.

The Lost Shipment promotion will encourage consumers to tap the NFC on purchased bottles to unlock the chance to win an ultimate Tasmanian experience at Pumphouse Point, plus many other prizes from Tassie partners including Blundstone and Henty.

