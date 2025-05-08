Wine sector must engage emerging talent or risk losing them to other industries, says ASVO

ASVO President Andy Clarke speaking at 2024 ASVO Awards for Excellence ceremony. Photo: Darren Clements Photography

The 2025 ASVO Awards for Excellence are now open for nominations, which this year includes a new category to recognise “Emerging Talent”.

Andy Clarke, president of the ASVO, explained why.

“In tough times, such as those being faced by the wine sector at the moment, it’s vital to focus on the future and to encourage young people to have positive career aspirations in the wine industry,” said Clarke. “It’s imperative we engage and acknowledge emerging talent, or risk losing them to other agribusinesses.”

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology is adding “Emerging Talent of the Year” to their existing annual Awards for Excellence for “Winemaker of the Year”, “Viticulturist of the Year” and “Wine Science and Technology Award”.

The ASVO Emerging Talent of the Year Award recognises individuals who are early in their career and are demonstrating exceptional potential to make significant contributions to the wine industry. They will have already made notable accomplishments in their wine-related field, despite having less than 10 years’ work experience or being within 5 years of completing their PhD.

“ASVO’s Emerging Talent award complements other programs aimed at developing our up-and-coming wine sector professionals, including the Rootlings National Youth Network, Wine Australia’s Future Leaders Program, and Wine Communicators of Australia’s Wine Industry Mentor Program. It’s a culmination of industry-led effort to invest in, and recognise, the people who will lead our industry in the decades to come,” said Clarke.

Nominations are now open for the ASVO Awards for Excellence. All individuals, wine regions and industry organisations are encouraged to consider who they might nominate for one of the Awards. Nominations are made via the ASVO website no later than 30 June 2025. Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner in November.